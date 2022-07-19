Avera Medical Minute
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers

Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store(Morgan Vander Hart)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police conducted an alcohol compliance check in the northeast area of the city.

Of the businesses checked, 28 passed and seven failed. Each employee from the seven businesses that sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21, was given a ticket and a court date.

The Businesses that failed the compliance check are:

- Aldi Inc., 5105 E Arrowhead Pkwy.

- Neon Casino, 4101 E 10th St.

- Get N Go, 1200 E 10th St

- Pump’ N Pak, 5108 N Cliff Ave.

- Shop’ N Cart Northeast, 2701 E 6th St

- India Bazaar, 3212 E 10th St.

- Smokin’ Deals, 1604 E 10th St.

In an effort to protect the young people in our community, the Sioux Falls Police Department will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks.

