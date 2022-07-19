Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Attorney General named new DCI Interim Director

Chad Mosteller will assume the role effective immediately according to a press release from the...
Chad Mosteller will assume the role effective immediately according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.(South Dakota Attorney Generals Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has named the new Interim Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Chad Mosteller will assume the role of Interim Director of the DCI effective immediately. Mosteller has been serving as the DCI Assistant Director, Administrative Operations since December 2021. Mosteller worked as a college intern at DCI in the late 1990s and has been with DCI full-time since August 2002 serving in such positions as a special agent, supervisory agent, and Administrator of Law Enforcement Training, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office

“I have worked with Chad for almost 20 years and I have always appreciated his credibility and thoughtfulness,” Vargo said. “I also know that he will be a true sounding board for me, providing me the information I need to know, not necessarily the information I want to hear.”

Vargo, who was appointed as Attorney General by Gov. Noem in late June, spent last week traveling statewide to meet with DCI agents. Vargo said Mosteller and DCI Assistant Director, Field Operations, Cam Corey have demonstrated strong leadership for the agency.

“My visits last week reaffirmed what I suspected, that the DCI remains the preeminent law enforcement agency in South Dakota,” Vargo said. “Chad and Cam have helped DCI maintain its high standards of professionalism, integrity, and diligence. They work well together, and I have no doubt that will continue.”

Mosteller will serve as interim DCI director through Vargo’s tenure as Attorney General, which ends Jan. 6, 2023. The newly elected Attorney General is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 7, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

The annual fundraiser to fight cancer takes place this Friday. The ‘Relay for Life’ begins at...
‘Relay for Life’ takes place Friday at Sertoma Park
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm and windy
Celebrates victory at Husets Speedway
Huset's Hall of Fame Night Races
Following the turning of 6-4-3 double play in Post 307's 3-2 win over Sioux Falls East
Renner walks off East in season finale