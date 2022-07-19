Baltic Area Development Foundation, Habitat for Humanity partner for Workforce Housing Project

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newly formed Baltic Area Development Foundation (BADF) and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls have partnered to create a workforce housing opportunity in the Baltic community.

Under the partnership, the BADF took control of a condemned property and prepared it for redevelopment, with Habitat planning to build a new home on the now-bare lot in the Spring of 2023.

“After the City of Baltic condemned the property, the BADF started having discussions about what opportunities were available to redevelop it,” said Ryan Solberg, who provides staff support to the BADF and City of Baltic. “Our goals were to create a more affordable housing option, get the property back on the tax rolls as a productive asset for the City, and improve the curb appeal for the neighborhood. When we met with folks from Habitat for Humanity to discuss what they could do with the property, it became clear that their mission and experience made them a perfect organization to partner with.”

The project comes at a time when workforce housing has become a challenge not just in the Sioux Metro but across the state. “We’ve had plenty of folks moving to South Dakota these past few years, and rising housing prices and persistently low inventory show we’re just not meeting that demand,” said Jesse Fonkert, President & CEO of SMGA. “For people with incomes in that $18- to-$22-per-hour range, it’s very tough to buy a home. Projects like this one in Baltic are part of the solution.”

“We are always looking for innovative new partnerships to help provide housing for hardworking families in South Dakota. Many people assume that we only build homes in Sioux Falls but our goal is to impact as many communities as possible in Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner counties,” said Rocky Welker, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity for Greater Sioux Falls. “We are thankful for the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance and the Baltic Area Development Foundation for their leadership in providing these opportunities for housing development in our region.”

And more projects will be needed in Baltic as the town continues to grow. Located just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the community has seen great interest from young families who want a small-town lifestyle with access to big city amenities.

“Baltic has everything you look for in a community,” said Christian Swenson, Vice President of the BADF. “We have a great school system, plenty of parks and recreation opportunities, and we’re close to major employment centers in Sioux Falls. The BADF is excited that we can get this project under our belt, and we hope that we can keep building on these tremendous community assets to help the town grow and improve the quality of life for residents.”

