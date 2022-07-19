Brown and Spink County pass moratoriums on carbon pipeline

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Brown and Spink County Commissions passed a temporary moratorium on hazardous waste pipelines Tuesday, blocking any permits or construction of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline.

The pipeline will run through more than a dozen counties in South Dakota. The purpose is to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and sequester it underground in North Dakota. This will help reduce the carbon emission footprints of the plants.

Summit Carbon Solutions staff say that over five states, they have 1,300 easements from landowners to construct the pipeline so far. Summit also says that the project will generate $1.75 million in new property taxes every year in Brown County and $875,000 in Spink County.

After hearing concerns from residents about transparency, eminent domain and possible hazards of the pipeline at Tuesday’s meeting, the Brown County Commission unanimously passed a moratorium to give the Planning and Zoning Commission time to review its ordinances on the project.

The county’s current zoning ordinance requires the pipeline be built at least 1,500 feet away from any living quarter, school, daycare or church. It also requires the pipeline to be at least six feet underground.

“I think there’s two major reasons why the people are opposed. The first one is the fear of a blowout or the hazard, and then, just the fact of having your land torn up and the eminent domain issue,” said Brown County Commissioner Dennis Feickert.

The moratorium was also used to send a message to the Public Utilities Commission ahead of their review of Summit’s permit application.

“One of the PUC commissioners made the comment at one of the meetings that he really would like to have input from the counties. Well, there’s no better way to have input than to put on a moratorium. I think it shows the PUC that, you know what, the county is concerned,” said Feickert.

Summit Carbon Solutions staff say they aren’t happy about the moratoriums, but are willing to work with the counties over concerns.

”We’re obviously disappointed. We started this project with the intention of working with folks on the ground, the landowners, the county governments, state governments. We want to work with everybody cooperatively,” said Summit Carbon Solutions Director of Regulatory Affairs John Satterfield.

While the moratoriums stop any construction of the pipeline in the counties, Summit says they will still continue surveying.

”We would not be doing our jobs if we were to just stop right now and wait. We’ll be continuing with field work and gathering information with the anticipation of submitting a supplemental permit application in a few months with the PUC,” said Satterfield.

Both Brown and Spink County’s temporary moratoriums are effective for one year.

