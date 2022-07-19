Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews have extinguished a transformer fire at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed an apparent explosion that occurred at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, said the flames were extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade in about 30 minutes.

No visitors or employees were hurt, and the bureau said there is no risk to the power grid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression on the Nevada-Arizona border.

The National Park Service says more than 1 million people visit the dam each year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was...
Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say
Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country.
US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage
ith two parents in the hospital with cancer, 16-year-old Sekope Sharitz has taken on the role...
‘This hit us hard’: 16-year-old works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer