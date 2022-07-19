Huset’s Hall of Fame night features some great finishes

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The flying dirt and dust from races at Huset’s Speedway wasn’t the only thing that had fans getting a little misty around the eyes!

The Speedway honored it’s latest Hall of Fame inductees while the current racers put on a good show for them and the rest of the spectators last night in Brandon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Late Model Street Stock Feature and a fantastic finish between Eric Moser and Zach Olivier

-Hybrid Sprint Feature taken by Dusty Ballenger

-Mark Dobmeier picking up his 69th career victory at Husets Speedway with a win in the 410 Sprints

