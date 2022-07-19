Avera Medical Minute
Huset’s Hall of Fame night features some great finishes

Mark Dobmeier picks up his 69th career win at Huset’s Speedway
Action from three feature events
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The flying dirt and dust from races at Huset’s Speedway wasn’t the only thing that had fans getting a little misty around the eyes!

The Speedway honored it’s latest Hall of Fame inductees while the current racers put on a good show for them and the rest of the spectators last night in Brandon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Late Model Street Stock Feature and a fantastic finish between Eric Moser and Zach Olivier

-Hybrid Sprint Feature taken by Dusty Ballenger

-Mark Dobmeier picking up his 69th career victory at Husets Speedway with a win in the 410 Sprints

