Hy-Vee now offers test-to-treat COVID-19 services using PAXLOVID

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral, PAXLOVID.

PAXLOVID can help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.

Earlier this month, the FDA authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe PAXLOVID to eligible patients ages 12+, with certain limitations.

In order to be prescribed PAXLOVID, patients must test positive for COVID-19. Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer rapid PCR COVID-19 testing (available by appointment only) with fast same-day test results, and all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, which may be available to patients for free* depending on their medical coverage.

After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, patients will be screened by a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist to determine their eligibility for PAXLOVID. COVID-19 antiviral patients are required to wear a mask when in the store.

The screening process for PAXLOVID requires patients to provide the following

Date/proof of positive test result.

Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of lab blood work for the pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems.

A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications. This list will be used to screen for drugs with potentially serious interactions with PAXLOVID.

It is recommended that patients begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment as soon as possible, and treatment must begin within five days of when symptoms begin. COVID-19 antivirals are free with most insurances. Certain restrictions may apply to Medicaid recipients.

Most Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are open seven days a week.

*Under the Biden Administration’s ruling, each individual covered under private insurance or Medicare Part B can currently receive up to eight (8) free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.

More About PAXLOVID

In order to receive PAXLOVID, patients must have a prescription from a health care provider or state-licensed pharmacist. PAXLOVID may only be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in individuals ages 12+:

With positive results of direct COVID-19 viral testing, AND

Who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, AND

For whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

For more information, patients should see their health care provider.

