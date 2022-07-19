Hy-Vee now offers test-to-treat COVID-19 services using PAXLOVID
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral, PAXLOVID.
PAXLOVID can help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.
Earlier this month, the FDA authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe PAXLOVID to eligible patients ages 12+, with certain limitations.
In order to be prescribed PAXLOVID, patients must test positive for COVID-19. Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer rapid PCR COVID-19 testing (available by appointment only) with fast same-day test results, and all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, which may be available to patients for free* depending on their medical coverage.
After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, patients will be screened by a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist to determine their eligibility for PAXLOVID. COVID-19 antiviral patients are required to wear a mask when in the store.
The screening process for PAXLOVID requires patients to provide the following
- Date/proof of positive test result.
- Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of lab blood work for the pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems.
- A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications. This list will be used to screen for drugs with potentially serious interactions with PAXLOVID.
It is recommended that patients begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment as soon as possible, and treatment must begin within five days of when symptoms begin. COVID-19 antivirals are free with most insurances. Certain restrictions may apply to Medicaid recipients.
Most Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are open seven days a week.
*Under the Biden Administration’s ruling, each individual covered under private insurance or Medicare Part B can currently receive up to eight (8) free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.
More About PAXLOVID
In order to receive PAXLOVID, patients must have a prescription from a health care provider or state-licensed pharmacist. PAXLOVID may only be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in individuals ages 12+:
- With positive results of direct COVID-19 viral testing, AND
- Who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, AND
- For whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
For more information, patients should see their health care provider.
