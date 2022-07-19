Jack Sutton distinguishing himself one “jack” at a time

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jack Sutton has a perfect name to suit his baseball game and stand out a bit come family reunion time!

“So my real name is actually John. I’m John the fourth in my family after my dad, then my grandpa who actually goes by Matt. But I picked up Jack just to avoid all the confusion with three or four John’s in the family.” Sutton says.

It’s a family seeped in South Dakota history. His father pitched for Augustana from 1989 through 1991. His grandpa played football at South Dakota State and owns the land for one of the state’s top golf courses at Sutton Bay.

“When I was younger I always kind wanted to fill his (dad’s) shoes a little bit so that might have impacted my decision to stick with baseball throughout high school.” Jack says.

Jack has been making his own mark one swing at a time in Harrisburg, becoming one of the state’s top hitters over the last two seasons to help the Tigers win the state high school championship in 2021.

“His bat speed is top notch in the state. Honestly not even state but just like in the region. I feel like his hands are so quick he moves the bat through the zone so well.”

After recovering from elbow surgery last year, Sutton’s taken on an even bigger role this season as one their top pitchers.

“It’s a lot of weight on your shoulders but I’m happy to take it. I feel like my entire life I’ve had a pretty advanced ability to adjust to certain pitchers, certain situations, and try to maket he most of a bad day or even a good day.” Sutton says.

“He’s done a great job of embracing that. We’re really proud that he’s put in the work because there’s nobody that works harder honestly.” Chevalier says.

Though he had other college offers, including Division One, Jack went to a place that felt like home.

“Augie with their winning tradition and Coach Huber’s coaching excellence. That was probably the right place to go knowing that program my entire life.” Sutton says.

Eager to make his own name in the Viking lore.

“I don’t really want to be the guy who’s known as the son. I would like to make a name for myself. But it’s definetly cool being knowing as a legacy student, a legacy player there.” Jack says.

