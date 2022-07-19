Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., announced its Sioux Falls store will open on July 27.

The first location in South Dakota, Natural Grocers® will open at 2601 S. Louise Ave., Suite 300. The community and Natural Grocers’ good4u® Crew will celebrate the Grand Opening with discounts, gift card giveaways, prize sweepstakes, and more.

“Natural Grocers is thrilled to expand our family-run stores to the folks in South Dakota. When searching for new markets, we always look for areas in which we can serve the existing community with our Always Affordable pricing on the best organic and natural products available. With its beautiful natural landscape, abundant outdoor activities, and a vibrant cultural and food scene, Sioux Falls is a great fit for the first Natural Grocers store in South Dakota,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. “We’re excited to meet the community and offer an engaging, friendly shopping experience with our world-class customer service.”

Natural Grocers® (Charli White | Natural Grocers®)

Grand Opening Event – Giveaways and Discounts

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers: The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500)!

Prize Wheel : Customers are invited to spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel for a chance to win fun prizes.

Grand Opening Sweepstakes : From July 27 – Aug. 10, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts in every department from July 27 – August 26.

Select 100% organic produce like white peaches ($2.99/lb.), tomatoes on the vine ($2.49/lb.), baby peeled carrots ($1.69/1 lb. bag) and Cremini Mushrooms ($3.99/8oz pkg.).

Additional high-quality products will also be available at impressive discounts, such as bacon and bacon alternatives, Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices, and Natural Grocers Brand bulk organic raisins and bulk organic rolled oats.

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power®, Natural Grocers’ free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. July 27 – Aug 31 {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on all free-range eggs, ($1.99/dozen) organic avocados (.99¢ each), and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Canned Beans (.99¢ each).



Natural Grocers® (Stefan Hibl | Natural Grocers®)

Community outreach

Knowledge, access, and affordability are values Natural Grocers prioritizes at each of its locations to improve the health and wellness of the surrounding communities.

Free Nutrition Education: Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers’ health and wellness journeys with free , one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Sioux Falls customers will be able to Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers’ health and wellness journeys with, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Sioux Falls customers will be able to book a free session in person, via phone or video. The store will also provide a community room for in-person classes and guest speaker events.

Food Security: Natural Grocers will be partnering with Natural Grocers will be partnering with Feeding South Dakota , a hunger relief organization dedicated to hunger-free South Dakota. The store will be donating five cents per shopping trip each time a customer brings their own bags and will pursue additional food security support once the store is up and running.

The company also has a variety of recipes to inspire you.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.