Madison Energy Alert asks residents to voluntarily conserve energy use

Jeremy Sallee laundry
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to recent high temperatures, an energy alert has been issued by the Electric Department of the City of Madison.

The Energy Alert asks residents to voluntarily conserve their energy use on Tuesday, July 19 from noon until 8 p.m., in order to help control the peak demand on the power system. Efforts to limit energy use would be to turn off any extra lights and delay major appliance usages like dryers, washers, and dishwashers. If those appliances must be used, please do so in the morning or late in the evening.

The alert posted on Facebook, says to pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat in the morning before the extreme heat is predicted.

