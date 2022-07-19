‘Miracle Treat Day’ raises money for Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On “Miracle Treat Day,” at least $1 from every blizzard coupon and blizzard sold at participating locations on July 28 will go to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The funds raised support purchases of pediatric specialized equipment, programs like child life and art therapy, and direct child and family assistance.

“We’re looking forward to having ‘Miracle Treat Day’ back in the summer, so families can enjoy a treat on the sweetest day of the year while simultaneously helping kids in our region,” said Erin Sanderson, executive director of Sanford Health Foundation in Sioux Falls. “Every child who needs it deserves the best care, close to home, with access to specialized equipment. It’s events like ‘Miracle Treat Day’ that help raise funds to make this possible.”

More than 25 Dairy Queen locations in 22 cities in South Dakota and Minnesota are participating in this year’s event. “Miracle Treat Day” helps raise $120,000 for Sanford Children’s every year, according to a press release from Sanford Health.

Participating “Miracle Treat Day” locations include

• Sioux Falls: 204 N. Kiwanis Ave.; 2100 S. Minnesota Ave.; 4407 E. 10th St.; 57th & Western; 5420 W. 26th St.

• Aberdeen: 2416 6th Ave. S.E.

• Brookings: 520 22nd Ave.

• Canton: 101 N. Lawler St.

• Chamberlain: 1960 E. King Ave.

• Dell Rapids: 404 N. Hwy 77

• Eagle Butte: Hwy 212

• Groton: 11 E. Hwy 12

• Huron: 165 S. Lincoln Ave.

• S.W. Madison: 117 Second St.

• N.E. Miller: 1502 N. Broadway Ave.

• Mitchell: Southside Plaza 1501 W. Havens St.

• Mobridge: 407 E. Grand Crossing

• Pierre: 519 W. Sioux Ave.

• Redfield: 820 W. Third St.

• Sisseton: 418 Hickory St. E.

• Vermillion: 905 E. Cherry St.

• Watertown: 115 Ninth Ave. S.E.

• Winner: 1014 E. Fifth St.

• Yankton: 1917 Broadway Ave.

Minnesota’s participating locations are in Pipestone at 301 8th Ave S.E. and Worthington at 1640 Humiston Ave.

The Sanford Health Foundation inspires philanthropy to power Sanford Health's work of health, healing, and comfort.

