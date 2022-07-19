O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly representing United States in international competition for second year in a row

TULSA, OKLAHOMA (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly is getting to represent her country in international competition as one of the top prep volleyball players in the United States.

After helping the USA win bronze last September in the 18-and-under World Volleyball Championships in Mexico , Reilly once again made the cut for an international tournament as one of 12 players named to the United States 19-and-under national team fo the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Reilly had been training and trying out since July 6th prior to making the final cut as starting setter last week.

The senior-to-be and Nebraska volleyball commit took time to chat with me this afternoon before Team USA’s first match of the tournament. With last year’s experience to draw from, Bergen is honored and eager to take the volleyball court again wearing the red, white and blue.

And things got off to a good start for the United States. With Bergen starting at setter (wore the number 4) Team USA dispatched Mexico via a 3-0 sweep. They’ll continue pool play tomorrow against Canada at 6 PM.

