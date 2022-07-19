Avera Medical Minute
Regents’ top priority is keeping higher education affordable in South Dakota

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.(Business Wire/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Keeping higher education affordable continues to be a top priority for the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) and its institutions.

During the recent BOR July meeting, members outlined their budget priorities for the 2024 fiscal year, with a tuition freeze for public universities at the top of the list, according to its press release.

“We want our public universities to be able to recruit and retain students,” said South Dakota BOR Executive Director, Dr. Brian Maher. “And if we can offer tuition at the same level for three consecutive years, in this economy, we consider that a huge success for students and our state.”

Delivering affordable, high-quality education aligned with the state’s workforce needs is the focus of South Dakota’s public universities and is the foundation for the economic well-being of our state. Last year, the legislature and governor were instrumental in securing an $8.6 million base general fund increase for FY23 to freeze tuition and fees while accommodating a 6% salary increase for BOR employees. A similar base increase in FY24 would ensure a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“Continuing the trend of low to no increases in tuition and fees is critical to educating the next generation of South Dakotans,” said BOR President Pam Roberts. “If we can continue tuition affordability while offering competitive compensation at our public universities and specialty schools, it will be a real victory for the Regental system and our citizens.”

Additional budget priorities include funds for increased construction costs, building preservation, and cyber security updates.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the governing board for the six public state universities, the South Dakota School for the Blind, and the South Dakota School for the Deaf. For more information on these legislative priorities and more, visit sdbor.edu

