Renner walks off Sioux Falls East in regular season finale

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Defending State A Legion Champion Renner Post 307 will head into the postseason and defense of their title with a bit of momentum after a dramatic win to cap off their regular season.

Garret Hoffman’s walkoff sacrifice fly in the last of the seventh inning proved to be the difference in a great ball game with Sioux Falls East, delivering a 3-2 victory in the regular season finale for both teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Each team moves on to Super Regional play for the right to advance to the State Tournament in Rapid City. Each could be in line to host the best-of-three game series. Pairing are expected to be released within the next 24 hours.

