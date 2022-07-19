Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Renner walks off Sioux Falls East in regular season finale

Garret Hoffman sacrifice fly lifts Post 307 to 3-2 victory
Late sacrifice fly the difference in 3-2 game
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Defending State A Legion Champion Renner Post 307 will head into the postseason and defense of their title with a bit of momentum after a dramatic win to cap off their regular season.

Garret Hoffman’s walkoff sacrifice fly in the last of the seventh inning proved to be the difference in a great ball game with Sioux Falls East, delivering a 3-2 victory in the regular season finale for both teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Each team moves on to Super Regional play for the right to advance to the State Tournament in Rapid City. Each could be in line to host the best-of-three game series. Pairing are expected to be released within the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Latest News

Augustana bound senior is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Jack Sutton distinguishing himself one “jack” at a time
Celebrates victory at Husets Speedway
Huset’s Hall of Fame night features some great finishes
O'Gorman Junior commits to play college volleyball at Nebraska
O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly representing United States in international competition for second year in a row
Jacks will return to Pentagon for first time in three years this season
SDSU volleyball returning to Sanford Pentagon for first time in three years this fall