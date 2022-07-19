Scammers posing as police take thousands from two victims in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report scammers posing as deputies took thousands from two victims.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said according to the victims’ report Monday, the scammers said they were deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and there was supposedly a warrant issued because they missed their jury duty. The scammers were persuasive in keeping the victims on the phone, saying if they hung up, they would be arrested almost immediately.

Of the unknown number of people who received this call, two men complied with the scammer when they were told to buy bitcoin at kiosks around Sioux Falls and give the scammer the bitcoin information to avoid being arrested. The 48-year-old victim gave $2,000 in bitcoin to the scammer. The 30-year-old victim gave $2,900 in bitcoin. One of the victims realized afterward that they had been scammed, and when he called the scammer back, the scammer said that it was too late, “we’ve got your money,” and hung up.

Off. Clemens reminds Sioux Falls residents that scammers are using cryptocurrency more frequently because it is so difficult to track, adding that it should be a red flag if anyone is calling and demanding money in bitcoin. Another red flag shown in these reports is that the scammers worked hard to keep the victims on the phone so that they couldn’t verify if the call was real with another source.

Clemens recommends that if someone is suspicious of a call they are receiving, they should get the caller’s name and number, hang up and contact whatever agency they are claiming to be with. If it is a scammer, they will likely try to avoid this and keep the victim on the phone for as long as they can.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.