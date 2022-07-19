SD CEO West accepting nominations for women leading in business

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD CEO West Women’s Business Center announced the 10th year of the Outstanding Women in Business awards program and is currently seeking nominations.

These prestigious awards are designed to highlight the impact of outstanding women entrepreneurs and leaders across the state. These awards will be presented at the Women’s Business Summit on Aug. 30, at The Lodge at Deadwood in Deadwood, SD.

The organizers are asking for nominations of successful South Dakota women entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs who have made a significant impact in business and whose actions exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion, and commitment to the community. All nominations will be confidential, according to a press release from the Black Hills State University.

“This is our 10th year of recognizing women across the state who bring innovation and leadership to their business, organization, and community,” says Michelle Kane, Director, SD CEO West Women’s Business Center, “Women continue to make a difference in the marketplace and we are thrilled to be able to honor them.”

Nominees must be women whose business is located in South Dakota.

The four award categories include

• The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur

• The Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur

• The Enterprising Woman Intrapreneur

• The Enterprising Friend of Small Business.

A statewide group of judges will review all nominations and select the top three finalists for each category. Finalists and their nominators will be notified the week of Aug 8.

Nomination requirements are as follows

· Each nomination narrative should be 250 words or less.

· Two references are required for each nomination.

· References will be asked a standard list of questions to gather more specific information about the nominee.

· Nominations are to be submitted via the website www.BHSU.edu/SDCEO. Deadline for nominations: Tuesday, August 2, at 12 a.m. MT.

· Nominations should be submitted on behalf of an individual or business.

· Nominations for The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur and The Enterprising Entrepreneur must meet the Small Business Administration (SBA) definition of a small business, which is a small business entrepreneur as defined by the U.S. SBA (500 employees or less for manufacturing and mining industries and $7.5 million or less in average annual receipts for non-manufacturing industries; is organized for profit; operates primarily within the U.S. or makes a significant contribution to the U.S. economy through payment of taxes or use of American products, materials, or labor; is independently owned and operated; is not dominant in its field on a national basis.)

The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur

This woman entrepreneur has created a successful business by demonstrating outstanding skill and commitment. This woman:

· has a minimum of 3 years in her current business

· is 35 years or younger as of August 30, 2022

· is a small business entrepreneur

The Enterprising Entrepreneur

This dynamic businesswoman has achieved substantial success in her business and community. This woman:

· is a small business owner or majority owner

· has a minimum of seven years in business

· demonstrates outstanding skill, commitment, and accomplishment, while successfully navigating obstacles and influences, mentors, and encourages others

The Enterprising Intrapreneur

This woman may work for a business or non-profit of any size. She is not the owner but has used her entrepreneurial qualities to implement or serve as a catalyst to innovative changes within her organization that have led to increased revenues, expansion/growth of the company, improved systems, or other quantifiable improvements/advancements of the organization. She can work at any level of the organization and demonstrates significant leadership qualities at work and within her community. The business the woman works for must be located in South Dakota.

The Enterprising Friend of Small Business

This business is an advocate for the growth and development of small businesses. This business:

· May be a business of any size

· does not need to be woman-owned

· demonstrates commitment and ongoing support to the success of women-owned businesses

The Enterprising Women In Business Awards are awarded by the SD CEO West Women’s Business Center and recognize and honor all working women. Nominations are open through Aug. 2 and can be made here Linktr.ee/SDCEOWestAwards.

See past winners here BHSU.Edu/SDCEO/Events.

