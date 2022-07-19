SDSU volleyball returning to Sanford Pentagon for first time in three years this fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon will host a volleyball match between South Dakota State and Chicago State on Sept. 6.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com .

South Dakota State is coming off a 19-12 season, completing the conference regular season with a 10-8 record. The Jackrabbits made their first appearance in the Summit League postseason in more than 10 seasons and reached the semifinals of the tournament. SDSU returns six seniors including All-Summit League First Team performer, Crystal Burk. Dan Georgalas enters his third season as head coach.

Chicago State will visit the Sanford Pentagon for the first time in program history. The Cougars finished last season with a 17-11 record. They played in the program’s first-ever national post-season match, a loss to Bradley in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Yanlis Feliz, the WAC Player of the Year and AVCA All-American, returns for the Cougars.

The Jackrabbits last played on Heritage Court on Sept. 29, 2019, a five-set loss to Western Illinois.

For more information on SDSU’s volleyball schedule, click here.

About the Sanford Pentagon: The cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the Sanford Pentagon, a 160,000-square-foot, five-sided facility featuring nine basketball courts, including the 1950s/1960s-inspired Heritage Court. The venue combines state-of-the-art amenities—including high-definition video boards and executive suites—with period-specific finishes that are a nod to the nostalgic days of basketball.

The 3,200-seat Pentagon is home to Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy, the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, Augustana University men’s and women’s basketball, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball tournaments and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit sanfordpentagon.com.

