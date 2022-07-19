Staying healthy in hot weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With these high temperatures, it’s important to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Zach Pickens, project superintendent for Paradigm Construction, is used to working out in the sun but he says when temps get like this, making sure he and his crew are hydrated is crucial.

“We push water and Gatorade pretty heavy on our guys. Like I said, we always provide our guys with fresh water, ice, keep them going,” said Zach Pickens, project superintendent.

Sanford dietitian, Mariah Reil, agrees and adds, electrolytes are needed for anyone doing something rigorous.

“Average people who are sweating today, water is fine but if you’re doing anything extreme, you might want to think about replenishing those electrolytes,” said Mariah Reil, registered dietitian with Sanford.

Making time for breaks is also important.

“We take breaks, morning, lunch, afternoon. Just nice cool down periods,” said Pickens.

Taking it slow can also help to keep you healthy in the heat.

“Days like this you want to stay outside and keep a consistent body temperate. Going in and out between air conditioning and the heat, that is what really messes with your body,” said Jason Larson, Paradigm Construction.

Reil says simply drinking fluids once you’re thirsty might not be enough, but to focus on consistent hydration.

“I think the biggest take away is to try to stay ahead of it and try to plan. You see the forecast, it’s going to be hot, make sur you are drinking in the morning before you start working in the heat,” said Reil.

Tracking your hydration can be beneficial too.

“Everyone is different, everyone has dissimilar needs so what I like to tell people is about half your body weight in ounces is what you could aim for,” said Reil.

High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year.

The CDC says heat related deaths and illness are preventable with some simple steps on days like today.

The agency adds to drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty, schedule outdoor activities carefully.

If you start to notice signs of heat exhaustion or stroke like headaches, dizziness, and nausea, seek medical attention and never leave children or pets in cars.

