Warm and windy

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be a little windy across the region. Wind gusts will range from 35 mph in the southeast to near 45 mph up north and out west. Wind Advisories will be in effect for much of northern and central South Dakota until 8 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph. Other than that, we’ll stay warm across the region but not nearly as hot as yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll keep sunny conditions around through the rest of the week. Highs will dip a little bit as we head toward the middle of the week. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. By the end of the week, highs should pop back into the mid to upper 90s for most of us. Right now, we should stay dry through the rest of the week.

By the weekend, we should start to move into a more active pattern. Highs will still be in the 90s, but we’ll bring in slight chances for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and storms in the forecast for early next week with highs still in the 90s.

Dakota News Now weather page

