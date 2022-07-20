Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 19th

Junior Golf, Huset’s, “Her Turn” and Canaries
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top junior golfers in the country stopped at Bakker Crossing this week for the AJGA event. The top Late Model Street Stock drivers were in Brandon Tuesday night for the Lucas Oil series. Myah Selland and Tori Nelson are giving back to the Brookings community and the Canaries had their win streak snapped at the Birdcage.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

Myah Selland and Tori Nelson give back to Brookings community through "Her Turn"
Myah Selland and Tori Nelson are making sure young girls in Brookings have the chance to grow through sports with “Her Turn”
Honner in 3rd place after Day One of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Honner in 3rd place after 18 holes of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Lucas Oil Late Model Series come to Huset's and the drivers are excited
Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to Huset’s and the drivers are excited
Birds fall to Fargo-Moorhead despite big game from Michalczewski
Canaries win streak snapped at home by Fargo-Moorhead despite Michalczewski’s big night
Andre Metzger playing in first PGA Tour event this week at 3M
It’s an exciting week for a former Dakotas Tour winner at Bakker Crossing.