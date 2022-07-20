All new ‘Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland’ coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new cirque-style show is coming to the Washington Pavilion on Nov. 11.

“Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience, according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment Inc.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

Tickets go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $45 and can be purchased at www.washingtonpavilion.org or visit www.CirqueMusica.com for more information.

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

The show was produced by TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry.

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength for audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Rhapsody, Crescendo, Heroes and Villains, Symphonic, and Holiday Wonderland, Cirque Musica is a ground-breaking production guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages.

For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com

