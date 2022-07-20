Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Warm and Breezy Day

Rain Chances by the Weekend
Heat Continues
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be another warm day across the region. It’s still going to be a little breezy for some of us. The wind won’t be as strong as it was today, but wind gusts will approach 20 to 30 mph at times during the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the east, with mid 90s out to the west. More sunshine is on the way for Thursday with highs topping out in the lower to mid 90s.

By Friday, there will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms that evening and that’s going to actually begin the active pattern we’ll dive into for the weekend and much of next week. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 90s and by Saturday will cool slightly into the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers and storms.

Sunday will feature another chance for some isolated showers and storms with highs cooling into the mid to upper 80s. The frustrating part is that not everyone will see these showers and storms throughout the forecast as they will be very spotty. That trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota
With a 6-year-old child in his arms, Nick Bostic runs out of a burning home.
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm and Breezy Conditions Continue for Wednesday
Still Warm This Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Weather Sticks Around
Sunday Night First Alert Forecast, Dakota News Now
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A dangerously hot, humid Monday ahead