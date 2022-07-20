Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries win streak snapped at home by Fargo-Moorhead despite Michalczewski’s big night

Birds see win streak snapped by RedHawks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Trey Michalczewski drove in three runs Tuesday night, including a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning but Fargo-Moorhead proved to be too much as they picked up a 12-3 victory at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Redhawks struck for a run with an RBI single in the top of the first inning but Michalczewski’s two-run shot in the home half gave Sioux Falls their only lead. Fargo-Moorhead smacked a two-run blast of their own in the top of the third to go back in front but Michalczewski evened things up with an RBI single in the bottom half.

It would be all RedHawks from there, however, scoring on sacrifice ground outs in each of the next two innings before belting a two-run home run in the sixth. They would go on to add five more runs in the top of the ninth before it was all said and done.

Michalczewski, Jabari Henry, Gavin LaValley and Aaron Takacs each finished the game with two hits as the Birds produced eleven as a team. Sioux Falls is now 23-32 and will look to even the three-game series Wednesday night at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

Myah Selland and Tori Nelson give back to Brookings community through "Her Turn"
Myah Selland and Tori Nelson are making sure young girls in Brookings have the chance to grow through sports with “Her Turn”
Honner in 3rd place after Day One of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Honner in 3rd place after 18 holes of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Lucas Oil Late Model Series come to Huset's and the drivers are excited
Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to Huset’s and the drivers are excited
Andre Metzger playing in first PGA Tour event this week at 3M
It’s an exciting week for a former Dakotas Tour winner at Bakker Crossing.