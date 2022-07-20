Canaries win streak snapped at home by Fargo-Moorhead despite Michalczewski’s big night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Trey Michalczewski drove in three runs Tuesday night, including a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning but Fargo-Moorhead proved to be too much as they picked up a 12-3 victory at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Redhawks struck for a run with an RBI single in the top of the first inning but Michalczewski’s two-run shot in the home half gave Sioux Falls their only lead. Fargo-Moorhead smacked a two-run blast of their own in the top of the third to go back in front but Michalczewski evened things up with an RBI single in the bottom half.

It would be all RedHawks from there, however, scoring on sacrifice ground outs in each of the next two innings before belting a two-run home run in the sixth. They would go on to add five more runs in the top of the ninth before it was all said and done.

Michalczewski, Jabari Henry, Gavin LaValley and Aaron Takacs each finished the game with two hits as the Birds produced eleven as a team. Sioux Falls is now 23-32 and will look to even the three-game series Wednesday night at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

