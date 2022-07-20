Emerald Ash Borer infestation confirmed in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) Forest Health Team has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Brandon.

EAB has previously been confirmed in other areas of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

“A group of ash trees showing common symptoms of an EAB infestation was discovered by a DANR forest health specialist working in Brandon,” said Marcus Warnke, DANR State Forester. “Upon inspection, the presence of EAB larvae and adult exit holes were confirmed in one of the trees.”

The discovery was immediately reported to city officials.

“Brandon has been anticipating the arrival of EAB in the community,” said Bryan Read, Brandon City Administrator. “The infested trees were already marked for removal as part of our program to reduce the ash population.”

The movement of infested wood, including firewood, is a common way to spread EAB from one community to another. State and local quarantines are in place to help slow the spread, but it is important to remember not to move firewood – Buy it Where you Burn It!

The state quarantine, which is in place year-round, prohibits the movement of any raw ash wood, such as logs, or firewood from any hardwood species out of Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. In addition, the city of Sioux Falls has banned the movement of ash wood from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

This action reduces the movement of EAB within the state quarantine area and is a great recommendation for those outside Sioux Falls city limits. For more information about EAB or to report a suspected sighting please visit EmeraldAshBorerInSouthDakota.SD.Gov/.

