Grassroots organization sells gas for $2.38 per gallon to make political statement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Americans for Prosperity had a special gift for 150 drivers today, selling them gas for just $2.38 a gallon.

Diane Higby heard about the sale on gas Monday and showed up Tuesday with their family’s biggest gas guzzler.

“I got my husband’s pick up,” said Higby.

State Director of Americans for Prosperity Keith Moore says the event at Friendly’s gas near I-229 and Benson road is part of a nationwide stop.

“To highlight policy that’s been implemented by our president where gas was when he took office 238 a gallon, and we’re just trying to highlight one piece of the inflation, 40-year high inflation that we’re seeing across the country,” said Moore.

For every driver, there was a full tank and a smile.

“I haven’t paid 50 bucks in months,” said a man filling up his green pickup.

Not all agree that higher gas prices come from the current administration and point to the shut down of production from the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine as part of the reason.

“We’ve seen gas prices up high all over the world. It’s not fair to just blame the Biden administration for this,” said Berk Ehrmantraut, Executive Director of the South Dakota Democratic Party.

GasBuddy, a website and app that helps consumers find the best prices, also follows the trends and agrees that COVID and the Russian/Ukraine unrest have brought higher prices at the pump.

“Even President Trump told OPEC to cut production or risk losing military support. Now that was a positive move that likely prevented oil prices from crashing and more significantly,” said Patrick De Haan, a representative of GasBuddy.

For today, these drivers are glad to have some relief, paying less at the pump. Many said if gas prices were this low all the time, they’d have more money to pay their bills and to drive to visit family.

De Haan believes the upcoming hurricane season could play into prices, and if there are no major events, prices should be lower by the end of the year.

