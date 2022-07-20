Honner in 3rd place after 18 holes of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The American Junior Golf Association has a schedule of tournaments during the summer months of July and August that keep the country’s best occupied. And 96 of the top boys and girls from around the country and even internationally are in Sioux Falls at Bakker Crossing for a 3-day event. The fields will be cut after Wednesday’s second round.

Mattie Wiedenbach of Sioux Falls is the only local girl competing and she shot an 80 Tuesday as is tied for 25th. The top 24 girls make the cut. The top 36 boys will advance to Thursday and Luke Honner of Sioux Falls is in 3rd place after a 70 in the windy conditions. Watertown’s Jake Olson is in 7th after a 1 over par 72. Several local boys were part of the field on Tuesday and Wednesday.

