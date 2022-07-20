Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

It’s an exciting week for a former Dakotas Tour winner at Bakker Crossing.

Former Dakotas Tour winner qualifies for 3M in Minneapolis
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -It’s an exciting week for a former Dakotas Tour winner at Bakker Crossing. Andre Metzger qualified Monday for the 3M tournament on the PGA Tour in Minneapolis and it will be the first PGA event in his career.

The former Karls TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week, who calls Sioux Falls and Arizona home after marrying Kim Kolb, won in 3 extra playoff holes after draining a 15 foot birdie putt. He’s played in Canada on the Korn Ferry Tour and even mini-tours like the Dakotas Tour. The fact that he is 40-yeas old makes it even more special for Metzger.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

Myah Selland and Tori Nelson give back to Brookings community through "Her Turn"
Myah Selland and Tori Nelson are making sure young girls in Brookings have the chance to grow through sports with “Her Turn”
Honner in 3rd place after Day One of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Honner in 3rd place after 18 holes of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Lucas Oil Late Model Series come to Huset's and the drivers are excited
Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to Huset’s and the drivers are excited
Birds fall to Fargo-Moorhead despite big game from Michalczewski
Canaries win streak snapped at home by Fargo-Moorhead despite Michalczewski’s big night