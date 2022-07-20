MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -It’s an exciting week for a former Dakotas Tour winner at Bakker Crossing. Andre Metzger qualified Monday for the 3M tournament on the PGA Tour in Minneapolis and it will be the first PGA event in his career.

The former Karls TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week, who calls Sioux Falls and Arizona home after marrying Kim Kolb, won in 3 extra playoff holes after draining a 15 foot birdie putt. He’s played in Canada on the Korn Ferry Tour and even mini-tours like the Dakotas Tour. The fact that he is 40-yeas old makes it even more special for Metzger.

