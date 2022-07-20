Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to Huset’s and the drivers are excited

Another big-time show comes to Huset’s Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway hosted another big-time event tonight in Brandon as the Lucas Oil Late Model Street Stock series came to town.

This is similar to the World of Outlaws in terms of the top Late Model Street Stock drivers who are making a living at this. They are on the road constantly going from track to track. And the competition from night to night is very intense.

So how much do these drivers like coming to a smaller oval at Huset’s that is more conducive to the sprint cars?

Points leader Tim McCreadie says, ”What we want to do is hopefully get a track that doesn’t matter if the cushion is really big, as long as the rest of the place is smooth and maybe two grooves of racing. It’s all about the show. I mean it’s why we’re here. They want to see us, come out here and put on a good show. Hopefully the track’s like more normal, and not doing something that they normally don’t do.”

Brandon Sheppard says, ”It’s fun to come to a new track somewhere we haven’t been before. The pit area is awesome, the facility is awesome. The track looks really cool, so. Definitely excited about it.”

They had one additional challenge tonight... the heat! For the most part the weather has cooperated at area race tracks this summer. But it’s especially important when it’s a night like tonight or the World of Outlaws...These guys are the best of the best in their sport.

They were racing 40 laps for a $10,000 first prize check tonight. This is the first time the dirt series has ever been here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony
ANTHONY FEE 27, from Sioux Falls mug shot
Police: Man faces charges after threatening family with gun in road rage incident
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Multiple injuries in house fire on Grange Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

Myah Selland and Tori Nelson give back to Brookings community through "Her Turn"
Myah Selland and Tori Nelson are making sure young girls in Brookings have the chance to grow through sports with “Her Turn”
Honner in 3rd place after Day One of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Honner in 3rd place after 18 holes of AJGA event at Bakker Crossing
Birds fall to Fargo-Moorhead despite big game from Michalczewski
Canaries win streak snapped at home by Fargo-Moorhead despite Michalczewski’s big night
Andre Metzger playing in first PGA Tour event this week at 3M
It’s an exciting week for a former Dakotas Tour winner at Bakker Crossing.