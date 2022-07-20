Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to Huset’s and the drivers are excited

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway hosted another big-time event tonight in Brandon as the Lucas Oil Late Model Street Stock series came to town.

This is similar to the World of Outlaws in terms of the top Late Model Street Stock drivers who are making a living at this. They are on the road constantly going from track to track. And the competition from night to night is very intense.

So how much do these drivers like coming to a smaller oval at Huset’s that is more conducive to the sprint cars?

Points leader Tim McCreadie says, ”What we want to do is hopefully get a track that doesn’t matter if the cushion is really big, as long as the rest of the place is smooth and maybe two grooves of racing. It’s all about the show. I mean it’s why we’re here. They want to see us, come out here and put on a good show. Hopefully the track’s like more normal, and not doing something that they normally don’t do.”

Brandon Sheppard says, ”It’s fun to come to a new track somewhere we haven’t been before. The pit area is awesome, the facility is awesome. The track looks really cool, so. Definitely excited about it.”

They had one additional challenge tonight... the heat! For the most part the weather has cooperated at area race tracks this summer. But it’s especially important when it’s a night like tonight or the World of Outlaws...These guys are the best of the best in their sport.

They were racing 40 laps for a $10,000 first prize check tonight. This is the first time the dirt series has ever been here.

