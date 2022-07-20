Myah Selland and Tori Nelson are making sure young girls in Brookings have the chance to grow through sports with “Her Turn”

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tori Nelson and Myah Selland both play for the SDSU women’s basketball team. Both have had the chance to realize all of the great opportunities to grow through sports.

But these Jackrabbits know they are lucky enough to have families that helped open doors for them along the way.

So they’ve decided to give back. “Her Turn” provides a platform to uplift young girls in the Brookings community and empower them to be the leaders of tomorrow. They talked with our Sam Tastad about this exciting new venture.

Tori Nelson says, “We are both really passionate about women, women in sports, and we have seen how much sports has impacted our lives, and then through those conversations, we decided why not do something with it, why not make a difference.”

Myah Selland says, “We definitely look back on our experiences on going to camps and how impactful they were for us. I know when I think about my basketball career, I definitely started in these camps.”

Tori says, “I think its important because a lot of these girls wouldn’t have these opportunities otherwise. There is a lot of low income families. Most girls will ask their parents and they will be yea they will sign you up but it might not be reality for most of these girls. I think we are excited to give them that opportunity.”

Myah says, “We got to play the sports we wanted to play. We had the families that could provide that...and the women before us paved the wave for us so we could and recognizing how far we have come knowing there is more we can work on and like you said before, doing our small part for future generations.”

Tori says, “A lot of “Her Turn” came off ideas of things we have learned through sports. There are so many things you can learn from it. Especially for girls, body image, confidence, then just hard work, team work, communication. Stuff like that. There are so many great things to learn from sports.”

Myah says, “South Dakota State is such a special place and especially through WNIT run, we have talked about it. The girls are seeing a sold out arena for women’ basketball. women being celebrated like they are in Brookings. I think its really important for them to see and recognize that.”

Tori says, “It warms my heart because I was that little girl. If I saw someone that was relatively famous even if it was just a high school basketball player, I thought that was coolest thing in world.”

Myah says, “Getting to meet people you look up and watch play the sport you love is really cool for me. It kind of has become full circle.”

Tori says, “It’s definitely something we want to sustain.”

Myah says, “And so “Her Turn” is definitely, hopefully to stay around for a long time.”

