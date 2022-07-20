Non-profit Face It TOGETHER solving addiction issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local non-profit is supporting people struggling with addiction. Staff at Face It TOGETHER have the unique resource of peer coaches that have lived with or experienced addiction themselves either personally or through someone they know. Those experiences are extensive and can include: incarceration, relapse, mental illness, chronic pain, drunk driving arrests, domestic violence, parenting children struggling with addiction, growing up with meth in the home, and much more. Addiction Wellness Coach Supervisor Kattie Lail explained her personal story, and how her team continues to help people.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.