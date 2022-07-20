Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 new cars at Sioux Falls dealership

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated Intentional Damage to Property with the estimated damage totaling $100,000.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received multiple calls concerning a man who was damaging various cars at a southern Sioux Falls dealership.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the calls came in around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with people concerned about a man who was smashing in windshields and windows of new cars. Responding officers reported the suspect had an ax with him and was still on the scene when they arrived.

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated Intentional Damage to Property with the estimated damage totaling $100,000.

