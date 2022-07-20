Avera Medical Minute
Report: Church attendance down in South Dakota

Church steeple (file)
Church steeple (file)(FOX Carolina News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report suggests churches across South Dakota are experiencing consistent declines in attendance and church affiliation.

The South Dakota News Watch report says state’s decline mirrors a national trend as more Americans turn away from organized religion.

Membership in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is down 10% in South Dakota over the last decade, while attendance at churches in the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese are down roughly 26% since 2010.

Religious scholars and church leaders say the decline in church membership and attendance is being fueled by many factors, most of them cultural shifts within society at large. They include demographic changes, greater political and cultural divisions, and self-inflicted wounds within organized religion.

Read the full South Dakota Newswatch report here.

