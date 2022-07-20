Avera Medical Minute
SD CEO East Women’s Business Center holding luncheon

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff from the SD CEO East Women’s Business Center are putting together a luncheon with a focus on communication and better understanding cultural styles. The ‘Communication Styles That Work in Business’ Luncheon is on July 27 and goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. The deadline to register is Friday, July 22 at 11:00 p.m.

