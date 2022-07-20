South Dakota COVID-19 Update: Two dead, majority state has ‘high spread’ rate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health, two people have died of COVID-19 since last week, and most of the state has a high rate of community spread.

Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community spread level. In South Dakota, 63 out of 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

Since last Wednesday, two people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 2,947. Of those who passed, one was in their 60s and one was 80 years or older.

The DOH reported there have also been 1,514 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials say across the country, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are back up to march levels. In South Dakota, the number of hospitalizations has decreased only slightly since last Wednesday, with 86 people currently battling the virus.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral, PAXLOVID. The drug can help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

