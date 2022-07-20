Avera Medical Minute
State study committee visits Aberdeen, discusses regional jail

Brown County Commission Chair Duane Sutton spoke to the Study Committee on Regional Jails and...
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans paid a visit to Aberdeen Wednesday. They heard from local counties on the proposed regional jail project.

Due to jail and prison overcrowding across the state, the study committee was formed to “examine regional jails and opportunities for collaboration with state correctional plans.” The study committee will help recommend where funding from the Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund goes.

”It’s an opportunity for us to try and gain as much information and understanding as we can, so that when we go back to the legislature, we hope that we can develop a really good plan that will result in the right kind of bills and spending plan to really help start alleviating this problem,” said Lynn Schneider, District 22 Representative and member of the study committee.

Brown County has already purchased a $4.5 million building to form a 176-bed regional jail to accommodate not only their overcrowded inmate population, but those of up to 14 other surrounding counties as well.

The project will cost around $30 million total, and the county will need 40%, or around $12 million, of that by April of 2023 in order to keep the building.

They’ll be looking to partnering counties to pitch in for the project, but are also looking to the study committee to recommend state funding.

”We’re hoping to prove to this committee the value of a regional jail concept and how well it could work for both the counties involved and also the state,” said Brown County Commission Chair Duane Sutton.

At the study committee meeting Wednesday, representatives from McPherson, Faulk, Grant, Edmunds and Walworth County were present to help convey the message to the committee that the problem was urgent.

Walworth County had to close their jail in 2020, and County Commissioner Scott Schilling said transporting inmates to other facilities has been expensive.

“We are transporting now to Winner, to Sisseton, you know, all over. That’s where we’re getting burned out on is the transport people. I mean, it’s a lot of miles for court and everything,” said Schilling.

That’s why Schilling is hoping the regional jail taking in Walworth County inmates will bring those costs down.

”Walworth County needs a jail, but it’s been voted, basically, down twice. This opportunity came up and I think it’s a good opportunity, I believe, because of the building size,” said Schilling.

The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans will also visit Minnehaha and Clay County in August before determining where they’ll recommend funding to during legislative session.

