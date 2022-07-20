UPDATE: 2 arrested in Madison pursuit and shoot-out face Attempted Murder charges

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents reveal the two suspects arrested in the July 15 high-speed car chase now face Attempted First Degree Murder charges, and their cash bonds have doubled.

Documents show the suspects appeared in court on Wednesday and are now facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder along with their two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement. The suspects fired shots at Sioux Falls officers multiple times throughout the lengthy pursuit that started in Sioux Falls and ended in Madison. No injuries were reported.

The suspects’ cash bonds have also doubled, totaling $100,000 each.

Suspects James Lanpher, Jr., 40, from Sioux Falls, and Bonner Juel, 45, from Harrisburg are currently in the Lake County Jail in Madison.

