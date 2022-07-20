Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 arrested in Madison pursuit and shoot-out face Attempted Murder charges

James Lanpher, Jr. (Left) Bonner Juel (Right)
James Lanpher, Jr. (Left) Bonner Juel (Right)(Lake County Sheriff)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents reveal the two suspects arrested in the July 15 high-speed car chase now face Attempted First Degree Murder charges, and their cash bonds have doubled.

Documents show the suspects appeared in court on Wednesday and are now facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder along with their two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement. The suspects fired shots at Sioux Falls officers multiple times throughout the lengthy pursuit that started in Sioux Falls and ended in Madison. No injuries were reported.

The suspects’ cash bonds have also doubled, totaling $100,000 each.

Suspects James Lanpher, Jr., 40, from Sioux Falls, and Bonner Juel, 45, from Harrisburg are currently in the Lake County Jail in Madison.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment

Latest News

SD CEO East Women’s Business Center holding luncheon
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Isolated Showers and Storms
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
All new ‘Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland’ coming to Sioux Falls
All new ‘Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland’ coming to Sioux Falls