Warm and breezy again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be another warm day across the region. It’s still going to be a little breezy for some of us. The wind won’t be as strong as it was today, but wind gusts will approach 20 to 30 mph at times during the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the east, with mid 90s out to the west. More sunshine is on the way for Thursday with highs topping out in the lower to mid 90s.

By Friday, there will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms that evening and that’s going to actually begin the active pattern we’ll dive into for the weekend and much of next week. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 90s and by Saturday will cool slightly into the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers and storms.

Sunday will feature another chance for some isolated showers and storms with highs cooling into the mid to upper 80s. The frustrating part is that not everyone will see these showers and storms throughout the forecast as they will be very spotty. That trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

