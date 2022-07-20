Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees in Minnesota

(Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace.

The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.

Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus.

Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers
Sioux Falls apartment residents reveal glitches with mandatory cable, internet subscriptions
Sioux Falls tenants facing mandatory cable, internet subscription report slower service, substandard equipment
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota
With a 6-year-old child in his arms, Nick Bostic runs out of a burning home.
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home

Latest News

The Sioux Falls Canaries Director of Entertainment John Gaskins joined Dakota News Now on...
Promotions for upcoming Canaries games
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm and breezy again
The city of Madison issued an energy alert today at the request of The Southwest Power Pool.
City of Madison issues energy alert
City of Madison issues energy alert