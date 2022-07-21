10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two local golfers are near the top at the AJGA tournament after 2 rounds. Andre Metzger prepares to play his first PGA Tour event at age 40. Tim McGreadie talks about being the Lucas Oil Late Model Series points leader. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week and the Canaries great play of late has been stopped by Fargo-Moorhead.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.