Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Osteoporosis

What those over the age of 50 should know about osteoporosis risk.
What those over the age of 50 should know about osteoporosis risk.(Mayo Clinic)
By Sam Wright
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Osteoporosis develops in people over time and eventually leads to brittle bones that can be affected by a minor incident like a fall. Bones are constantly breaking down and building back up to repair the damage that occurs on a daily basis. Two different cells are responsible for this cycle, and when the process becomes imbalanced, your body may break down more bone than necessary. “It can happen more speedily in some people and slowly in others,” Family Medicine Physician Dr. Leah Prestbo. said. She says there is a correlation between aging and developing osteoporosis, but women are at a higher risk for developing the disease. The reason is the cells that break down and repair bone are affected by hormones and age decreases the effects of those hormones during menopause. Smoking, drinking, certain medications, and other medical conditions can also put you at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.

Identifying this condition is very difficult to do on your own without experiencing a fall or something stressful. The more efficient way is through a bone density study or DEXA scans. There are certain recommendations on when to get a scan such as age 65 for healthy women and men age 70 if accompanied by other medical conditions. There are always exceptions depending on underlying conditions which Dr. Prestbo says is what you should consult your doctor about. Treatment options can involve pills or a scheduled injection depending on the bone density study and the history of broken bones.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota
Car dealerships have faced a number of challenges over the years with inventory shortages....
Video shows man axing cars at dealership

Latest News

Avera Cancer Institute
Avera Medical Minute: The importance of cancer clinical trials
So far, two counties in South Dakota have found pools of West Nile in mosquito populations,...
West Nile season still ahead with dry and hot weather
Monkeypox cases in the United States have been slowly climbing the past two months; from 40 at...
First monkeypox case reported in eastern South Dakota
COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-States.
Avera Medical Minute: Latest COVID assessment