Canaries lose in extras despite another bomb from Allstar MVP Jabari Henry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries came into this home stand having won 8 of their last 10 games and had moved to within 2 games of 4th place and a playoff spot.

But a 12-3 loss to Fargo-Moorhead got them off to a bad start and that continued Wednesday night despite a pair of solo home runs from Jabari Henry and Zane Gurwitz. F/M scored 5 times inn the 10th inning for a 7-2 win, dropping the Birds to 23-33 for the season. That 3-game series concludes Thursday night at SF Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.