Canaries players take a swing at wheelchair baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The anthem singer is blind. Most of the players can’t walk.

And yet, if you ever play a pickup wheelchair softball game in the Miracle League on any given summer Sunday in Sioux Falls, it will feel like an able-bodied game.

”No matter what league you’re in, you throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball,” said Bob Uecker, the organizer of the unsanctioned weekly event. “It’s all the same.”

Uecker was a rising local baseball star until he broke his neck in a car crash before his senior year 44 years ago. He can walk gingerly with the aid of poles but can’t run or play regular softball.

He said while most paralysis victims go through five stages of recovery, he immediately went from Stage 1 to Stage 5 as an 18-year-old.

”No matter if you have abilities or disabilities, whether you broke your back or broke your neck,” Uecker said, “every day, you wake up and you choose to be happy or happier. So, let’s go out and and play some softball. That’s kind of the way I look at it, and I think that’s the way most people here look at it.”

A few years ago, Uecker and a few friends came out to Miracle Field and took some swings. Slowly but surely, word got around in the disability community and more people started showing up. Eventually, there were enough bodies to play actual games.

Disabilities and skill levels vary, and the rules are looser than regular softball. Every batter gets as many pitches as it takes to get the ball in play, and a chance to get on base.

“If you need to throw extra balls and extra strikes, that’s just what we do,” Uecker said. “You need to accommodate.”

But to show how real wheelchair softball game gets, and how difficult it can be, Uecker invited a couple of real pro baseball players from the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday.

Infielder Zane Gurwitz said he gained immediate respect for wheelchair players’ abilities.

”It takes a second to catch on,” Zurwitz said dryly. “I mean, like, both wheels go in different directions. You’ve got to make really sharp turns. If you’re not holding onto it a second, you start wheeling away. You’ve got to constantly be moving. It’s tough. I’m sweating pretty hard right now.”

Fellow infielder Nick Gotta noticed right away the upper body strength it takes to hit the ball a long ways when you can’t use your legs.

”A lot of these guys have surprising power, just using their arms,” Gotta said. “And it’s really impressive and fun to see.”

And the chatter gets real... real quickly. Just like in the pros.

“They got some trash talk,” Gurwitz said, “and I was surprised at first, but I was like, ‘OK, this is competitive. We’re playing hard today.”>

It’s almost as if the pros were the ones in awe.

While both Canaries players got hits in their two at-bats and Gotta homered in his first, it was still almost as if they were the ones in awe of the other players throughout the game.

”I can only imagine just going through your daily life having to move around in a different way, to get in and out of cars and all that kind of stuff,” Gotta said. “It was a lot of fun out here. I think everybody is super nice, and it was just s agreat experience to be playing some sports with all these great people.

Gurwitz said when he entered Miracle Field, he didn’t know what to expect, but the group made him feel at ease right away.

”They’re different, but they’re not,” Gurwitz said of the wheelchair players. “Whether you have physical limitations or not, att the end of the day, we’re just out here BS-ing, playing baseball, talking smack, and they’ve just been very expecting, very welcoming, and I’m having a blast. This is awesome.”

The *rolls* will be reversed when the wheelchair players come out to The Birdcage to watch the Canaries on Friday and celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s going to be great,” Gurwitz said. “After getting to know them and hang out with them, it’ll be even better to have some personal fans in the stands.”

Note: The league is pickup, meaning anyone can play any time, whether they are disabled or able-bodied. Several able-bodied relatives and friends of disabled players participate.

