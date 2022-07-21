The Care Campus calls their need for Detox Technicians ‘desperate’

Avera Medical Minute
While the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office both help address the problem, it’s not enough.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From 2021 to 2022, homelessness has increased a third in the area and some of those individuals experience addiction problems.

The Rapid City Care Campus is an in-patient facility that offers a range of services to help support those in need.

The vast majority of people who seek help at the Care Campus are homeless struggling with alcohol or Methamphetamine, but right now the facility has far from enough Detox Technicians to address the demand.

They say they’re desperate for help.

While the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office both help address the problem, it’s not enough.

In an effort to find more prospects, they’re hosting an interview event at the Care Campus.

Jenna Kautzman, Detox Technician at the Care Campus, says the goal is to find people who enjoy working with a team, who are compassionate and who especially care about the homeless, because “they have nowhere to go. So, getting them in here to get a bed, a shower, three meals a day. You get to learn about them a lot. Hear their stories, and that’s really rewarding; just being able to be there for them.”

Kautzman adds that the Care Campus is a great first step for those who are interested in law enforcement as a career.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. It will be located on the second floor of the Care Campus.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

