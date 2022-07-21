Avera Medical Minute
Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaii honeymoon

A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing...
A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing his t5 and t6 vertebrae.(Kaelene Tappe)
By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a picture-perfect July ceremony on the shores of Lake Thompson, two people committing their love for each other.

To celebrate their new chapter in life, newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe set off for Hawaii. Their time in paradise quickly turned to tragedy as Joe set out on his board to ride the surf. A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing his t5 and t6 vertebrae. Unconcious, he narrowly escaped drowning and was rushed to the ER. Doctors say it’s a miracle he’s not paralyzed.

Kaelene would love to be by his side but is unable, as Joe has also tested positive for COVID.

The journey of recovery in a Hawaii hospital bed, a flight home, and more care in Sioux Falls will be physically and financially challenging.

Daniel Brunz, the groom’s uncle and the man who officiated the ceremony, has set up a Gofundme page.

Joe may be allowed to fly back to Sioux Falls in 7 to 10 days.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/joe-tappe-accident-relief-fund?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_vwqg+joe-tappe-accident-relief-fund

