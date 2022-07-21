Gurwitz talks about how much the Birds enjoy playing at the Cage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries were back home Tuesday night after 2 days off. They have been playing much better baseball in recent weeks and had gotten to within 2 games of a spot in the playoffs. And they are playing really well at home thanks to the support they get according to Zane Gurwitz. ”The more fans we get out there the better. I mean having the energy, having people out there we want to perform. And we want to perform for as many people as we can. Even if we lose we have a great time. Come out to the Birdcage and score some runs and just have a great time playing baseball and being out.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.