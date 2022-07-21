Honner and Olson near top of leaderboard after 36 at AJGA tournament at Bakker Crossing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Luke Honner of Sioux Falls and Jake Olson of Watertown are both in the top 5 with 18 holes left in the AJGA event at Bakker Crossing after Wednesday. Honner shot a 72 and at 142 and in 2nd place behind James Ackerman of Kansas who is 2 shots ahead. And Jake Olson was even par with a 71 Wednesday and is 3 shots out of the lead in 5th place.

Mac Drake and Liam Sarmiento of Sioux Falls both made the cut while Radley Mauney and Hayden Scott of Sioux Falls and Eric Munson of Tea missed the cut. Scott fired a 72 in the second round and Mauney a 76.

Matt Wiedenbach came in with an 84 and missed the cut in the girls division as the only local player in the field. Zi Wi Jing of California is 2 under par at 140 and has a one shot lead over Lauren Wang of Las Vegas.

The tournament concludes on Thursday at Bakker Crossing.

