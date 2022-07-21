Avera Medical Minute
July 20th Plays of the Week

Cooper Seamer has the top plays from Tennis, Huset’s and Baseball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls East’s Mason Tolrud was Mr. Consistent out in Rapid City, recording four hits in their victory over Post 22.

Some great tandem defense between Renner’s Leo Hueners and Garret Hoffman, recovering the ball from behind third base to throw the runner out at home plate.

Hall of Fame night at Huset’s Speedway was nothing short of exciting. Mark Dobmeier battles the field in the 410 Outlaw Sprints, taking his 69th career win.

The Canaries’ Jabari Henry has been on a tear with the bat recently, and he’d help continue the Canaries’ winning ways with a three run shot against Sioux City; his 20th of the season.

And our top place this week goes to Jessica Failla. The back-to-back state Adult Tennis Open champion made it three in a row, winning a decisive third set to claim the title.

And those are your plays of the week.

