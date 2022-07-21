Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

McCreadie says it will be tough with Sheppard on board to win points title on Lucas Oil Late Model Series

Points leader adds to his total with win Tuesday night at Huset’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lucas Oil Late Model Series stopped at Huset’s last night and the points leader Tim McCreadie in car #39 was pretty happy with how things went with another win.

McCreadie just loves putting on a show for the fans no matter where the circuit is on a weekly basis... But the addition of Brandon Sheppard to the circuit has made it more challenging to win.

”To be able to stay on top is not going to be easy because they’ve had a bit of a lull and we had a lull probably 2 months ago and we got a lot better so it’s going to matter at the end of the day who starts winning. I think either of us probably feels the same way. I don’t think I’ve won enough and I’m sure they feel the same way. It’s whoever decides to finally hit on this deal and start knocking down some race wins, that’s where the points will end up. So far hopefully we’ll be able to hang on,” says McCreadie.

It was the first time the Late Model Series had been to Huset’s and I’m sure it won’t be the last if Tim has anything to do with it...He won $10,000 last night by winning the feature.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota

Latest News

Olson and Honner are both in top 5 after 36 holes at AJGA Tournament
Honner and Olson near top of leaderboard after 36 at AJGA tournament at Bakker Crossing
Metzger is feeling good before his first-ever PGA Tour event at age 40
Metzger is confident heading into first ever PGA Tour event at 3M
Canaries lose despite another bomb from Jabari Henry
Canaries lose in extras despite another bomb from Allstar MVP Jabari Henry
July 20th Plays of the Week
July 20th Plays of the Week