McCreadie says it will be tough with Sheppard on board to win points title on Lucas Oil Late Model Series

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lucas Oil Late Model Series stopped at Huset’s last night and the points leader Tim McCreadie in car #39 was pretty happy with how things went with another win.

McCreadie just loves putting on a show for the fans no matter where the circuit is on a weekly basis... But the addition of Brandon Sheppard to the circuit has made it more challenging to win.

”To be able to stay on top is not going to be easy because they’ve had a bit of a lull and we had a lull probably 2 months ago and we got a lot better so it’s going to matter at the end of the day who starts winning. I think either of us probably feels the same way. I don’t think I’ve won enough and I’m sure they feel the same way. It’s whoever decides to finally hit on this deal and start knocking down some race wins, that’s where the points will end up. So far hopefully we’ll be able to hang on,” says McCreadie.

It was the first time the Late Model Series had been to Huset’s and I’m sure it won’t be the last if Tim has anything to do with it...He won $10,000 last night by winning the feature.

