Metzger is confident heading into first ever PGA Tour event at 3M

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -I had Andre Metzger on Calling All Sports today to talk about qualifying for the 3M open this week. He’s won 35 times as a professional, including on the Dakotas Tour. But at 40 years old, this will be his first ever start on the PGA Tour. And it sounds like he’s ready.

”The fortunate thing is I really don’t feel too much. This feels pretty normal, it feels like where I’m supposed to be. My focus is truly to go win this tournament and with God on my side his will be done. I’m going to win this tournament, that’s what I’m going to do,” says Andre Metzger.

He’s overcome all kinds of adversity to get to this point. Andre tees off tomorrow at 2 and Friday morning at 9. And he’ll have plenty of South Dakota friends rooting for him, including me!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.