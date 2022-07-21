Avera Medical Minute
Officials: Wildfire burning west of Oglala is 40% contained

Photo taken July 19 of wildfire that broke out near Oglala in southwest South Dakota.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGLALA, S.D. - Officials say a wildfire that started earlier this week west of Oglala has burned about 11 square miles and is 40% contained.

The fire began near Prairie Wind Casino on Tuesday evening and moved southeast.

Oglala Sioux president Kevin Killer says local groups from the tribe, such as the Emergency Management Department, focused on structural protection while the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Wildland Fire Management focused on putting out the fire. Two air tankers were dispatched to the area.

State fire meteorologist Darren Clabo said weather conditions, including 40 mph winds, high temperatures and low humidity, most likely contributed to the fire.

